Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.13.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ASB shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on Associated Banc from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Associated Banc Stock Performance

Shares of ASB opened at $20.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.76. Associated Banc has a 12 month low of $15.16 and a 12 month high of $22.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $322.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.00 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 6.86%. Associated Banc’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Associated Banc will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Associated Banc Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Associated Banc

In other Associated Banc news, EVP Nicole M. Kitowski sold 5,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total transaction of $106,553.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $806,591.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Nicole M. Kitowski sold 5,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total value of $106,553.37. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $806,591.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John A. Utz sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $55,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,238,449.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Associated Banc

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASB. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 14,362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 1.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 42,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 45,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 0.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 186,780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,018,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 2.2% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 36,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Associated Banc

(Get Free Report

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending and equipment finance, loan syndications products, residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto finance and business loans, and business lines of credit.

