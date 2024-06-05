AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Sold by Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp cut its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $2,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 166,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,245,000 after acquiring an additional 43,464 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 223,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,061,000 after purchasing an additional 11,892 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Cloverfields Capital Group LP boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 37,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 11,877 shares during the period. 20.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AZN. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

AstraZeneca Stock Up 1.3 %

AstraZeneca stock opened at $80.02 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $60.47 and a one year high of $80.07.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 30.42%. As a group, equities analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

AstraZeneca Profile

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.