aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) CEO Buys $36,200.00 in Stock

aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Free Report) CEO Sanjay Shukla bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.81 per share, with a total value of $36,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,151.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIFE opened at $1.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.07, a current ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $131.12 million, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.19. aTyr Pharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.08 and a 52 week high of $2.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.64.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.11 million. Research analysts predict that aTyr Pharma, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LIFE. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of aTyr Pharma by 119.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 45,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 24,704 shares in the last quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE purchased a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LIFE. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of aTyr Pharma from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its lead therapeutic candidate is efzofitimod, a selective modulator of NRP2 that is in Phase III clinical trial for pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treatment of other interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease related ILD.

