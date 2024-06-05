aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) Director Timothy Coughlin Purchases 50,000 Shares

aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Free Report) Director Timothy Coughlin purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.75 per share, with a total value of $87,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 56,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

aTyr Pharma Stock Up 2.7 %

LIFE opened at $1.90 on Wednesday. aTyr Pharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.08 and a fifty-two week high of $2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.12 million, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.76 and its 200 day moving average is $1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.07 and a quick ratio of 6.07.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.11 million. Research analysts expect that aTyr Pharma, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on LIFE. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of aTyr Pharma from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of aTyr Pharma in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.67.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in aTyr Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of aTyr Pharma by 119.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 45,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 24,704 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in aTyr Pharma during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Pale Fire Capital SE purchased a new stake in aTyr Pharma during the third quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in aTyr Pharma in the first quarter worth about $117,000. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its lead therapeutic candidate is efzofitimod, a selective modulator of NRP2 that is in Phase III clinical trial for pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treatment of other interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease related ILD.

