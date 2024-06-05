Azzurro Capital Inc Sells 17,500 Shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Stock

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.71, for a total value of $134,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,142,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,647,680.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Azzurro Capital Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 20th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 20,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total transaction of $170,200.00.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 43,431 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total transaction of $459,499.98.

On Monday, March 18th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 22,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $229,500.00.

On Friday, March 15th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 12,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $128,125.00.

On Wednesday, March 13th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 30,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $303,000.00.

On Monday, March 11th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 12,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total value of $122,750.00.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 10,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total value of $87,100.00.

Travelzoo Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of TZOO stock opened at $7.87 on Wednesday. Travelzoo has a 52-week low of $4.77 and a 52-week high of $11.23. The stock has a market cap of $103.08 million, a PE ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.17.

Institutional Trading of Travelzoo

Travelzoo ( NASDAQ:TZOO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $21.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 million. Travelzoo had a return on equity of 140.63% and a net margin of 15.24%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Travelzoo will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 411,733 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 56,741 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Travelzoo during the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of Travelzoo by 184.1% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 61,808 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 40,051 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 39,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelzoo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barrington Research dropped their target price on Travelzoo from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Travelzoo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 11th.

Travelzoo Company Profile

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that provides travel, entertainment, and local experiences worldwide. It operates in four segments: Travelzoo North America, Travelzoo Europe, Jack's Flight Club, and New Initiatives. The company offers Travelzoo website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletters, Standalone email newsletters, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

