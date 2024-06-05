Bahram Akradi Buys 39,000 Shares of Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH) Stock

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) CEO Bahram Akradi purchased 39,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.76 per share, with a total value of $653,640.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,414,613 shares in the company, valued at $23,708,913.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

LTH stock opened at $17.26 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.50. Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.10 and a 12 month high of $22.41. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Life Time Group had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $596.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.57 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on LTH. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Life Time Group in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Life Time Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Life Time Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Life Time Group by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Life Time Group by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 14,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Life Time Group by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 2,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Life Time Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 423,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,392,000 after buying an additional 5,995 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

