Baiju Bhatt Sells 116,669 Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Stock

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) Director Baiju Bhatt sold 116,669 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $2,569,051.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Baiju Bhatt sold 16,667 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total value of $304,506.09.

On Friday, May 10th, Baiju Bhatt sold 153,180 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.63, for a total value of $2,547,383.40.

On Tuesday, April 23rd, Baiju Bhatt sold 154,160 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.61, for a total value of $2,714,757.60.

On Thursday, April 18th, Baiju Bhatt sold 16,667 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.16, for a total value of $286,005.72.

On Tuesday, March 19th, Baiju Bhatt sold 16,667 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $286,172.39.

On Tuesday, March 12th, Baiju Bhatt sold 157,177 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total value of $2,579,274.57.

Robinhood Markets Price Performance

HOOD stock opened at $20.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.53 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.87. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.91 and a 1 year high of $22.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.74 million. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 1.86% and a net margin of 6.22%. Robinhood Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.57) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HOOD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Robinhood Markets from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Robinhood Markets in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut Robinhood Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Robinhood Markets from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

