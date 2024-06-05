Bakkavor Group (LON:BAKK) Sets New 1-Year High at $144.00

Bakkavor Group plc (LON:BAKK – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 144 ($1.84) and last traded at GBX 143.43 ($1.84), with a volume of 297005 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 140 ($1.79).

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 121.92 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 102.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.69. The stock has a market capitalization of £841.24 million, a PE ratio of 1,633.33, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.61.

Bakkavor Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the preparation and marketing of fresh prepared foods in the United Kingdom, the United States, and China. It offers meals, pizzas and breads, desserts, dips, salads, soups, sauces, fresh cut salads, burritos, food-to-go products, sandwiches, wraps, and bakery products.

