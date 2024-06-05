Bank of America Boosts Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Price Target to $95.00

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential downside of 12.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.08.

NYSE GWRE opened at $108.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Guidewire Software has a 12 month low of $68.45 and a 12 month high of $125.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of -174.34 and a beta of 1.14.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.22. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 3.60% and a negative net margin of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $240.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.93 million. On average, analysts expect that Guidewire Software will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider John P. Mullen sold 3,665 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.75, for a total transaction of $409,563.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,695,114.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider John P. Mullen sold 3,665 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.75, for a total value of $409,563.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 149,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,695,114.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.35, for a total value of $150,322.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 148,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,485,033.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,785 shares of company stock valued at $1,220,087. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 3,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Guidewire Software by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Guidewire Software by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

