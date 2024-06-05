Bank of Nova Scotia Grows Stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 52.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $4,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,244,000. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 30,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Finally, Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 30,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,470,000 after purchasing an additional 6,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 8,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.85, for a total value of $5,294,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 891,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,861,899.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Deming Xiao sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $769.40, for a total transaction of $1,000,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 206,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,818,009.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.85, for a total value of $5,294,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 891,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,861,899.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,630 shares of company stock worth $24,226,598. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $726.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $691.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $658.62. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $392.10 and a one year high of $778.15.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $457.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.76 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 22.44%. Sell-side analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MPWR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $715.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $789.00 to $799.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $743.78.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

