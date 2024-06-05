Barclays (LON:BARC) Sets New 1-Year High at $224.30

Barclays PLC (LON:BARC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 224.30 ($2.87) and last traded at GBX 223.30 ($2.86), with a volume of 377103594 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 220 ($2.82).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BARC shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 230 ($2.95) to GBX 265 ($3.40) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 335 ($4.29) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Peel Hunt began coverage on shares of Barclays in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 245 ($3.14) price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barclays currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 265 ($3.40).

The stock has a market capitalization of £31.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 826.92, a PEG ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 201.15 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 170.30.

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

