Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV) Receives GBX 509.29 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 509.29 ($6.53).
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 488 ($6.25) price target on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Barratt Developments to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 615 ($7.88) target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th.
Get Our Latest Report on Barratt Developments
Barratt Developments Stock Up 0.4 %
Barratt Developments Company Profile
Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding business in the United Kingdom. The company acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Barratt Developments
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- GitLab’s Weak Results Were Priced In; Time to Buy the Dip?
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Birkenstock Looks Like a Fit in Any Growth-Oriented Portfolio
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- These Are the Most Active Congressional Trades This Quarter
Receive News & Ratings for Barratt Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barratt Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.