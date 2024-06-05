Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV) Receives GBX 509.29 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 509.29 ($6.53).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 488 ($6.25) price target on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Barratt Developments to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 615 ($7.88) target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

Barratt Developments Stock Up 0.4 %

Barratt Developments Company Profile

BDEV stock opened at GBX 506.80 ($6.49) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 478.27 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 501.28. The stock has a market cap of £4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,303.64, a PEG ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. Barratt Developments has a twelve month low of GBX 384.15 ($4.92) and a twelve month high of GBX 582.60 ($7.46).

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding business in the United Kingdom. The company acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.

