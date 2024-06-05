Belpointe Asset Management LLC Acquires 229 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,319 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ares Management during the fourth quarter valued at $205,499,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,836,590 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $600,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,866 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Ares Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $93,682,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Ares Management by 216.3% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,253,644 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $149,083,000 after buying an additional 857,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ares Management by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,461,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $150,303,000 after purchasing an additional 506,935 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE ARES opened at $135.20 on Wednesday. Ares Management Co. has a twelve month low of $87.43 and a twelve month high of $150.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.89 billion, a PE ratio of 60.63, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.13). Ares Management had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $707.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 166.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ARES. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Ares Management from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays cut their target price on Ares Management from $153.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Ares Management from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ares Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 157,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.22, for a total transaction of $23,394,600.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,660,399.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 157,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.22, for a total transaction of $23,394,600.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,660,399.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Bennett Rosenthal sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.72, for a total value of $6,486,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,713,844 shares of company stock valued at $231,791,136 in the last three months. 41.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Featured Articles

