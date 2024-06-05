Belpointe Asset Management LLC Buys 969 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DVY. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 8,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Fonville Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $518,000. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DVY opened at $123.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.06. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $102.66 and a 1-year high of $125.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.9976 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $3.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

