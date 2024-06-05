Belpointe Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI – Free Report) by 40.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,288 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN were worth $919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN in the fourth quarter worth $4,720,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 125.9% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 10.5% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.97% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN Price Performance

Shares of GLDI opened at $148.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $59.35 million, a PE ratio of 189.59 and a beta of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $150.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.00. Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN has a 1 year low of $131.47 and a 1 year high of $153.88.

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN Increases Dividend

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.8477 per share. This is a positive change from Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN’s previous dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN’s payout ratio is presently 205.19%.

