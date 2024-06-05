Belpointe Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the third quarter worth about $26,000. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KLAC. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on KLA from $685.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on KLA in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on KLA from $605.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on KLA from $625.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on KLA from $725.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $733.90.

KLA Stock Down 0.5 %

KLA stock opened at $750.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.28. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $440.15 and a fifty-two week high of $791.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $711.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $648.12.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 102.37% and a net margin of 27.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.49 earnings per share. Analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 23.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total value of $5,953,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,399,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total value of $5,953,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,399,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $788.58, for a total value of $803,563.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,356 shares in the company, valued at $24,726,714.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,136 shares of company stock valued at $24,016,781. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

KLA Company Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

See Also

