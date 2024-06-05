Belpointe Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 233.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys during the third quarter worth $29,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Synopsys by 34.5% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in Synopsys by 157.1% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Synopsys

In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $581.38, for a total transaction of $3,197,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $897,069.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Synopsys news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $581.38, for a total value of $3,197,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,069.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.41, for a total value of $5,995,328.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,568 shares in the company, valued at $36,440,228.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,352 shares of company stock valued at $12,996,801. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNPS has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $672.00 target price (up previously from $665.00) on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Synopsys from $640.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Synopsys from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $616.18.

Synopsys Price Performance

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $561.73 on Wednesday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $416.87 and a 12-month high of $629.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $556.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $549.84.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by ($0.03). Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 23.05%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

