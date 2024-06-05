Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $1.10 Million Stock Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.9% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 16,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 4.7% in the third quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 4,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its position in W. P. Carey by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WPC opened at $57.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.53 and a 200-day moving average of $59.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.36 and a 12 month high of $73.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.865 dividend. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 131.56%.

WPC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Raymond James lowered shares of W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays began coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.58.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

