Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $1.17 Million Stake in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,516 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in M/I Homes by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,961,428 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $164,838,000 after purchasing an additional 43,417 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in M/I Homes by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,184,431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $163,144,000 after purchasing an additional 206,509 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in M/I Homes by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,070,909 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $147,507,000 after purchasing an additional 354,182 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in M/I Homes by 27.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 480,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,412,000 after purchasing an additional 102,358 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in M/I Homes by 15.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 427,281 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,909,000 after purchasing an additional 57,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at M/I Homes

In other news, insider Ann Marie Hunker sold 2,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total value of $316,263.11. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,970.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other M/I Homes news, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 19,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $2,342,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,000,022. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ann Marie Hunker sold 2,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total transaction of $316,263.11. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,342 shares in the company, valued at $300,970.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,661 shares of company stock valued at $3,756,663 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MHO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (up previously from $116.00) on shares of M/I Homes in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

M/I Homes Stock Performance

Shares of MHO stock opened at $122.03 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 6.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 2.20. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.50 and a 12 month high of $140.73.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. M/I Homes had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 20.26%. Equities research analysts expect that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 18.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About M/I Homes

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

