Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $735,000 Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,614 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 979 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 914.4% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 21,697 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 19,558 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the third quarter worth $252,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 31,109 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,333,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Blue Square Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 5.1% during the third quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 18,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners increased its position in Blackstone by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 18,416 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $119.48 per share, with a total value of $26,166.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,115,488.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Blackstone from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Blackstone from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.65.

Blackstone Stock Performance

NYSE:BX opened at $119.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.08, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.53. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.43 and a 1-year high of $133.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $123.80 and a 200 day moving average of $123.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The asset manager reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.98. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 20.84%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Blackstone’s quarterly revenue was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.31%.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

