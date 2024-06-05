Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $760,000 Holdings in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust (NYSE:XFLT)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust (NYSE:XFLT – Free Report) by 44.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,530 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 90,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 8,079 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 71,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 10,356 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust by 3.5% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 68,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust by 21.0% in the third quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 39,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 6,906 shares in the last quarter.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust stock opened at $7.28 on Wednesday. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.40 and a fifty-two week high of $7.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.12.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust Announces Dividend

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.01%. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.24%.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust invests in a dynamically managed portfolio of floating-rate credit instruments and other structured credit investments within the private markets. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of managed assets in senior secured loans, CLO debt and CLO equity.

The Trust seeks attractive total return with an emphasis on income generation across multiple stages of the credit cycle.

