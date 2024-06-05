Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $786,000 Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,529 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 534 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth $1,638,746,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 187,225.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,111,159 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $438,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,032 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $430,090,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 189.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,798,268 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $581,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831,727 shares during the period. Finally, Canoe Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,912,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $243.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $250.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Zelman & Associates restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.33.

NYSE LOW opened at $216.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $231.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.09. The stock has a market cap of $123.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.08. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.85 and a fifty-two week high of $262.49.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $21.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.52%. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 35.34%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

