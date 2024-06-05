Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $964,000 Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 52.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,194 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOVT. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 108.9% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of GOVT stock opened at $22.56 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.37 and a 200 day moving average of $22.59.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0594 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

(Free Report)

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.