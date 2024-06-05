Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $991,000 Stock Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 28.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,514 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTI. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 17.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 6.2% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 45,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 14.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 66,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after buying an additional 8,331 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 12.7% during the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 10,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 1.6% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 23,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BTI opened at $31.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.15. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12 month low of $28.25 and a 12 month high of $34.28.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

