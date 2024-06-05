Belpointe Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 551 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,180,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 6,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 213,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,821,000 after acquiring an additional 12,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. 79.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Illinois Tool Works

In other news, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 37,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.06, for a total transaction of $9,851,485.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,299,844.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $217.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $303.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.44.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $240.67 on Wednesday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $217.50 and a 52 week high of $271.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $250.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.50. The company has a market capitalization of $71.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.11.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 97.82% and a net margin of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 55.23%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.