Belpointe Asset Management LLC Purchases 111 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 30.8% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 59,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,065,000 after purchasing an additional 14,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Family Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the third quarter valued at about $235,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT opened at $264.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $261.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $257.72. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $222.27 and a fifty-two week high of $271.53.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

