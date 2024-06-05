Belpointe Asset Management LLC Purchases 11,863 Shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report) by 209.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,523 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,863 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF were worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Diversified Portfolios Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 7,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC now owns 7,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 37,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DFNM stock opened at $47.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.78 and a 200-day moving average of $48.06. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $46.10 and a one year high of $48.59.

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

