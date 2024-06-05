Belpointe Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,637 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,466 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

SCHB stock opened at $61.19 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.88. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $47.46 and a twelve month high of $61.97. The firm has a market cap of $28.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.