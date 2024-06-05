Belpointe Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 40.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,535 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,471 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $253,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $333,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, One Day In July LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 112,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,620,000 after acquiring an additional 9,014 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJS opened at $98.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $81.81 and a twelve month high of $105.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.61.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

