Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 4,152 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,152 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Vistra by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,146,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,779,000 after acquiring an additional 300,355 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vistra by 19,070.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,566,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,426,000 after buying an additional 5,537,584 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vistra by 12.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,190,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,228,000 after buying an additional 575,799 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vistra by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,797,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,800,000 after buying an additional 282,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Vistra by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,244,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,516,000 after buying an additional 99,055 shares during the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 86,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total transaction of $5,114,019.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 254,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,069,030.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Carrie Lee Kirby sold 72,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $4,556,207.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 184,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,536,508.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 86,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total value of $5,114,019.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,069,030.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of VST opened at $89.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.36 and its 200 day moving average is $57.34. The company has a market capitalization of $31.12 billion, a PE ratio of 54.94 and a beta of 1.03. Vistra Corp. has a 12-month low of $24.57 and a 12-month high of $107.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. Vistra had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 24.72%. Research analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be paid a $0.218 dividend. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Vistra’s payout ratio is presently 52.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Vistra from $79.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on Vistra from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Guggenheim raised Vistra to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Vistra from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Vistra from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vistra currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.83.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

