Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 4,200 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHY. Barrett & Company Inc. increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 9,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc now owns 8,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 6,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 23.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SHY opened at $81.38 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.63. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $80.55 and a 1-year high of $82.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.2621 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

