Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 4,391 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lowered its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 31.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,391 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MUB. Bank OZK purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $263,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 72,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,861,000 after buying an additional 11,559 shares during the period. Citizens & Northern Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $324,000. TSA Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 16,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after buying an additional 4,769 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $106.07 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.27. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.78 and a 12-month high of $108.82.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.