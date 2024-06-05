Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 4,974 Shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,974 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $630,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 70,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after buying an additional 7,601 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $646,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF stock opened at $32.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.92. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 1 year low of $25.47 and a 1 year high of $33.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.87.

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

