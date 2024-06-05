Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 5,000 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 30.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EWJ. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 25.5% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,291,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $258,738,000 after purchasing an additional 872,492 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 39.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,428,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $146,426,000 after purchasing an additional 683,417 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,209,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $141,724,000 after acquiring an additional 298,100 shares during the period. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 156.1% during the fourth quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 1,644,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $105,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 117.5% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,279,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,103,000 after purchasing an additional 691,096 shares in the last quarter.

EWJ stock opened at $69.48 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $57.20 and a twelve month high of $72.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.95.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

