Belpointe Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 29,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC owned 0.39% of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CGMU. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $639,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 132.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 435,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,195,000 after acquiring an additional 247,939 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $312,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 116.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 202,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,215,000 after acquiring an additional 108,953 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 681.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 111,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 97,513 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:CGMU opened at $26.73 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.80 and a 200 day moving average of $26.89. Capital Group Municipal Income ETF has a 1-year low of $25.32 and a 1-year high of $27.22.

The Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (CGMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds of varying maturities, exempt from regular federal income tax. CGMU was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

