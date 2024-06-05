Berenberg Bank Increases Resolute Mining (LON:RSG) Price Target to GBX 37

Resolute Mining (LON:RSG – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 35 ($0.45) to GBX 37 ($0.47) in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 35.53% from the company’s current price.

Resolute Mining Stock Performance

Shares of RSG stock opened at GBX 27.30 ($0.35) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 24.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 22.10. The stock has a market capitalization of £581.49 million, a PE ratio of 1,365.00 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.55. Resolute Mining has a 52 week low of GBX 15.50 ($0.20) and a 52 week high of GBX 30.80 ($0.39).

Resolute Mining Company Profile

Resolute Mining Limited engages in mining, prospecting, and exploration for minerals in Africa, the United Kingdom, and Australia. It is involved in mining gold and silver. The company's flagship project is the Syama Gold Mine located in Mali, West Africa. It also owns Mako Gold Mine in Senegal, West Africa.

