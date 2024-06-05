Berenberg Bank Increases Resolute Mining (LON:RSG) Price Target to GBX 37

Resolute Mining (LON:RSG – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 35 ($0.45) to GBX 37 ($0.47) in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 35.53% from the company’s current price.
Resolute Mining Stock Performance
Shares of RSG stock opened at GBX 27.30 ($0.35) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 24.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 22.10. The stock has a market capitalization of £581.49 million, a PE ratio of 1,365.00 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.55. Resolute Mining has a 52 week low of GBX 15.50 ($0.20) and a 52 week high of GBX 30.80 ($0.39).
Resolute Mining Company Profile
