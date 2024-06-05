Berenberg Bank Initiates Coverage on Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA)

Equities researchers at Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,980 ($25.37) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 34.88% from the company’s current price.

Get Gamma Communications alerts:

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gamma Communications in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Gamma Communications

Gamma Communications Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of GAMA stock opened at GBX 1,468 ($18.81) on Monday. Gamma Communications has a 12-month low of GBX 980.10 ($12.56) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,518 ($19.45). The company has a market cap of £1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,669.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,358.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,237.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40.

In other Gamma Communications news, insider Andrew Belshaw sold 16,015 shares of Gamma Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,313 ($16.82), for a total transaction of £210,276.95 ($269,413.13). Company insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

Gamma Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gamma Communications plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of technology-based communications and software services for small, medium, and large sized to businesses in Western Europe. The company offers Unified Communications as a Service products for enabling businesses to raise productivity, boost agility, and increase collaboration; Contact Centre as a Service, through a software platform that allows contact centres to operate over the internet for SMEs and Enterprise; and Direct Routing and Operator Connect services, designed to enable seamless and integrated calling between Teams and the local telephony infrastructure.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gamma Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gamma Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.