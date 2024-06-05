Berenberg Bank Initiates Coverage on Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA)

Equities researchers at Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,980 ($25.37) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 34.88% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gamma Communications in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Gamma Communications
Gamma Communications Stock Performance
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Gamma Communications news, insider Andrew Belshaw sold 16,015 shares of Gamma Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,313 ($16.82), for a total transaction of £210,276.95 ($269,413.13). Company insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.
Gamma Communications Company Profile
Gamma Communications plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of technology-based communications and software services for small, medium, and large sized to businesses in Western Europe. The company offers Unified Communications as a Service products for enabling businesses to raise productivity, boost agility, and increase collaboration; Contact Centre as a Service, through a software platform that allows contact centres to operate over the internet for SMEs and Enterprise; and Direct Routing and Operator Connect services, designed to enable seamless and integrated calling between Teams and the local telephony infrastructure.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Gamma Communications
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- GitLab’s Weak Results Were Priced In; Time to Buy the Dip?
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Birkenstock Looks Like a Fit in Any Growth-Oriented Portfolio
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- These Are the Most Active Congressional Trades This Quarter
Receive News & Ratings for Gamma Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gamma Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.