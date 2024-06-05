BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Shares Up 7.3% After Insider Buying Activity

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 7.3% on Monday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $6.93 and last traded at $6.93. 1,056,271 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 3,475,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.46.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Specifically, Director Nancy J. Hutson purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.38 per share, with a total value of $31,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 86,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $553,898.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Nancy J. Hutson acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.38 per share, with a total value of $31,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 86,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $553,898.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan G. Levin bought 7,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.36 per share, with a total value of $49,995.96. Following the purchase, the director now owns 44,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,888.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 103,601 shares of company stock valued at $596,338 over the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.21 and its 200-day moving average is $5.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 1.87.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $92.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 76,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 14,498 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 415,368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,460,807 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,343,000 after purchasing an additional 19,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 225,323 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 5,589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.