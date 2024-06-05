BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $111.70.
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of BioNTech from $113.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on BioNTech from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group cut their price objective on BioNTech from $110.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on BioNTech from $99.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd.
Shares of NASDAQ BNTX opened at $99.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 11.38 and a quick ratio of 11.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.73 and a 200-day moving average of $95.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.96 and a beta of 0.27. BioNTech has a fifty-two week low of $85.21 and a fifty-two week high of $125.83.
BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.60). BioNTech had a return on equity of 0.55% and a net margin of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $203.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.96 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BioNTech will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.
