Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$6.42.
BIR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$5.25 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.75 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, ATB Capital lowered their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, February 15th.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.83%. Birchcliff Energy’s payout ratio is 285.71%.
Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the areas of Montney/Doig Resource Play, including the Pouce Coupe and Gordondale properties in Alberta.
