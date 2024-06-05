Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Sold by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,742 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 736 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Block were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Block alerts:

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Block by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Block by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Block by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC lifted its position in Block by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 5,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Block by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 57,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,427,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Block Stock Performance

NYSE SQ opened at $64.24 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $39.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.54. Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.85 and a 52-week high of $87.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.32. Block had a return on equity of 2.04% and a net margin of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SQ. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Block from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Block in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 target price (up from $86.00) on shares of Block in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Block from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Block from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.59.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SQ

Insider Transactions at Block

In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 6,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total value of $483,712.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 282,886 shares in the company, valued at $20,158,456.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 6,788 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total transaction of $483,712.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 282,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,158,456.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.75, for a total value of $42,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 68,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,790,374.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 247,739 shares of company stock worth $18,584,747. Company insiders own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

Block Profile

(Free Report)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.