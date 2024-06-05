bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.46.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC cut their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $2.31 to $1.02 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on bluebird bio from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wedbush lowered their price target on bluebird bio from $1.72 to $1.68 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded bluebird bio to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in bluebird bio during the fourth quarter worth $4,347,000. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of bluebird bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,967,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,498,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723,081 shares in the last quarter. HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in bluebird bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,070,000. Finally, Masters Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in bluebird bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,380,000. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

BLUE opened at $0.97 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.57. The firm has a market cap of $105.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 0.81. bluebird bio has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $5.53.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include ZYNTEGLO (betibeglogene autotemcel) for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and SKYSONA (elivaldogene autotemcel) to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

