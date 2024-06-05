bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUEGet Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.46.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC cut their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $2.31 to $1.02 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on bluebird bio from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wedbush lowered their price target on bluebird bio from $1.72 to $1.68 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded bluebird bio to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On bluebird bio

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in bluebird bio during the fourth quarter worth $4,347,000. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of bluebird bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,967,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,498,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723,081 shares in the last quarter. HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in bluebird bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,070,000. Finally, Masters Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in bluebird bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,380,000. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

BLUE opened at $0.97 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.57. The firm has a market cap of $105.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 0.81. bluebird bio has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $5.53.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include ZYNTEGLO (betibeglogene autotemcel) for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and SKYSONA (elivaldogene autotemcel) to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

