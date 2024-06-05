BMO S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ETF (TSE:ZCN) Shares Down 0.6%

BMO S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ETF (TSE:ZCN – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as 29.31 and last traded at 29.51. 80,995 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 70,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at 29.69.

BMO S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of 29.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 28.68.

