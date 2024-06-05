BNP Paribas Financial Markets Raises Stock Position in Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC – Free Report) by 42.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,972 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,284 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Enterprise Bancorp were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Enterprise Bancorp alerts:

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Enterprise Bancorp by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,256 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 56,831 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,863 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 33.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,201 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.93% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Bancorp Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ EBTC opened at $24.42 on Wednesday. Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $23.01 and a one year high of $34.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $302.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.23.

Enterprise Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Enterprise Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EBTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $40.69 million for the quarter. Enterprise Bancorp had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 11.28%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Enterprise Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 32.99%.

Enterprise Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank and Trust Company that engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services. It offers commercial and retail deposit products, including checking accounts, limited-transactional savings and money market accounts, commercial sweep products, and term certificates of deposit.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.