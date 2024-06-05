BNP Paribas Financial Markets Trims Holdings in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets decreased its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Free Report) by 51.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,176 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 22,438 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Provident Financial Services were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,261,425 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $34,577,000 after purchasing an additional 68,856 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Provident Financial Services by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 938,254 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $16,917,000 after buying an additional 48,425 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Provident Financial Services by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 630,297 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $11,364,000 after acquiring an additional 11,778 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 157,800 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 5.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 139,446 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 7,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

PFS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Provident Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Provident Financial Services from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Provident Financial Services from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Provident Financial Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of Provident Financial Services stock opened at $13.81 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.88 and a 200 day moving average of $15.77. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.21 and a 52 week high of $19.62. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The savings and loans company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $114.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.50 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

