BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.8% per year over the last three years.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE DCF opened at $8.77 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.40. BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a one year low of $7.36 and a one year high of $8.80.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Company Profile

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s investment objective is to seek high current income and to invest in credit instruments and other investments. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

