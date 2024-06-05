Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) PT Raised to C$129.00

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$95.00 to C$129.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 43.38% from the stock’s previous close.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$91.00 to C$102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Desjardins raised their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$101.00 to C$102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$90.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$95.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$105.00 to C$127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$95.60.
In other Bombardier, Inc. Class B news, Senior Officer Daniel Brennan sold 28,038 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.00, for a total transaction of C$1,962,660.00. In related news, Senior Officer Jean-Christophe Gallagher sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$59.00, for a total transaction of C$767,039.00. Also, Senior Officer Daniel Brennan sold 28,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.00, for a total transaction of C$1,962,660.00. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.
Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.
Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.
