Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) PT Raised to $129.00

Posted by on Jun 5th, 2024

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBFGet Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $95.00 to $129.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 97.61% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, CIBC upgraded Bombardier from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Bombardier Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BDRBF opened at $65.28 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.71. Bombardier has a 52 week low of $29.22 and a 52 week high of $69.00.

Bombardier Company Profile

Bombardier Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of business aircraft and aircraft structural components worldwide. It provides new aircraft, specialized aircraft solutions, and pre-owned aircraft. The company also offers aftermarket services, including parts, service centers, smart services, training, and technical publications.

