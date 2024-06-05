Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) PT Raised to $129.00

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $95.00 to $129.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 97.61% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, CIBC upgraded Bombardier from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.
Bombardier Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of business aircraft and aircraft structural components worldwide. It provides new aircraft, specialized aircraft solutions, and pre-owned aircraft. The company also offers aftermarket services, including parts, service centers, smart services, training, and technical publications.
