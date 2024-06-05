Brett Paton Acquires 24,014,286 Shares of Murray Cod Australia Limited (ASX:MCA) Stock

Murray Cod Australia Limited (ASX:MCA – Get Free Report) insider Brett Paton acquired 24,014,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,681,000.02 ($1,128,187.93).

Get Murray Cod Australia alerts:

Murray Cod Australia Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 10.62, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50.

About Murray Cod Australia

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Murray Cod Australia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in breeding, growing, and marketing freshwater table fish in Australia. It is also involved in breeding and selling Murray Cod, Golden Perch, and Silver Perch as fingerlings. In addition, the company constructs and sells aquaculture equipment.

Receive News & Ratings for Murray Cod Australia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murray Cod Australia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.