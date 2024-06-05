BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 276,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,309 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.16% of BridgeBio Pharma worth $11,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NEOS Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $739,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 744,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,041,000 after acquiring an additional 78,528 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 23,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 7,775 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,845,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

BBIO stock opened at $27.13 on Wednesday. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.02 and a 1 year high of $44.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.09. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 1.08.

BridgeBio Pharma ( NASDAQ:BBIO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $211.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.06 million. On average, research analysts predict that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BBIO shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BridgeBio Pharma has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.62.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

